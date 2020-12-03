The next free games from Epic are two Obsidian RPGs

Another week is here, and that means another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can grab the classic indie metroidvania, Cave Story+, and next week’s selections hold a pair of terrific titles for fans of RPG games. Obsidian’s Path of Exile and Tyranny, plus each of their respective DLC packs, will be free to claim starting next week.

Both Pillars of Eternity: Definitive Edition and Tyranny: Gold Edition will be free to claim on the Epic Store promotion page on December 10 at 8:00 PST / 11:00 EST / 16:00 GMT. (You don’t have any other big RPGs to play on that date, right?) The games will be available to claim until December 17 at those same times.

Pillars of Eternity is a traditional isometric RPG in the vein of Baldur’s Gate. You build a custom character, collect a party of varied companions, and run through strategic battles and mountains of dialogue text in a grand fantasy adventure. The Definitive Edition includes both White March DLC packs, plus all the additional digital bonuses that came with various editions of the original game.

Tyranny is another classic-style RPG, but it puts you in a much more villainous setting, where you’re out to enforce the tyrannical rule of your evil overlord. The Gold Edition includes the Bastard’s Wound story add-on, the Tales from the Tiers expansion, and loads more digital goodies.

There are always free Steam games and free GOG games to check out, if you like to spread out your library on other platforms.