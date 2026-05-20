Save 2% on Pimax Crystal VR headsets and get $150 of accessories for free, thanks to PCGamesN

If you're in the market for a quality VR headset, we've got a stellar offer for you. We've teamed up with Pimax to offer an exclusive discount code on the company's Crystal Light and Crystal Super headsets that gets you 2% off and unlocks a $150 acccessory bundle for free.

As two of the best VR headsets I've ever tested, the Pimax Crystal Light and Crystal Super offer a huge image quality upgrade over older or entry-level VR headsets, such as the Valve Index, Meta Quest 3, or Pico 4. They do require a powerful gaming PC, so can't be used on their own like a Quest, but if you're really into your VR PC gaming and video watching, they're superb options.

In fact, the Crystal Super provides the best VR image quality I've ever experienced, thanks to each eye getting an ultra-sharp 3,840 x 3,840 resolution. That compares to just 2,064 x 2,208 per eye for the Meta Quest 3. The result is an incredible 57 pixels per degree of clarity, which is over twice the sharpness of the Quest 3. Meanwhile, the Crystal Light has displays that are 2,880 x 2,880 per eye, so again it's a big step up over more basic VR headsets.

All this visual fidelity doesn't come cheap, with the Crystal Super normally retailing for $1,799 and the Crystal Light for $899. However, not only is the Crystal Super currently discounted to $1,599, but by entering the code pcgamesn at checkout, you'll get an extra 2% off.

Now, we appreciate 2% isn't the biggest discount ever, but on a price that high, that amounts to $32 of savings. Meanwhile, the Crystal Light will have $18 knocked off its price with this code.

Crucially, though, that discount isn't all you'll get. Enter that code at checkout and add the "Pimax $150 Accessory Bundle Voucher (May Special Edition)" to your purchase, and you'll get an extra comfort topstrap, DMAS earphones, and an Ice Silk facial foam (collectively worth $150) for free. You can purchase the Crystal Super here and the Crystal Light here.

This deal is running until the end of May, so you've got just over a week to take advantage of it. It's a deal that's worldwide, too. If you'd like to learn more about these two headsets before you make a purchase, you can check out my full Pimax Crystal Super review and Pimax Crystal Light review, which each cover the pros, cons and costs of these VR headsets.