Epic reveals next week’s free game

It’s Thursday, and you know what that means – another round of free PC games from the Epic Games Store. This week, you can pick up a host of extra content for the free-to-play Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms, but next week, Epic returns to a more traditional giveaway with the action-adventure game, Pine.

You’ll be able to pick up Pine from the usual Epic Store promotion page starting on May 6 at 8am PDT / 11am EDT / 4pm BST, and it will be available for one, until May 13 at those same times, when it will be replaced by another freebie. As ever, you’ll ‘purchase’ the game for zero dollars, and it will remain in your library forever.

Pine is a gorgeous exploration-focused action game that invites comparisons to both Zelda: Breath of the Wild’s open-ended adventuring, and Fable’s reactive adventuring. You can partner with a variety of indigineous species in your battles, or you can choose to work against them, stealing their food or attacking outright.

You can get an idea of what to expect in the trailer below.

If you’re looking for free Steam games or free GOG games, there are plenty of those to enjoy, too.