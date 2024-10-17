Planet Coaster 2 system requirements demand 16GB VRAM from some graphics cards

The Planet Coaster 2 system requirements are out, and this highly anticipated theme-park sim is demanding a whopping 16GB VRAM graphics card in its recommended tier. However, there is more to this confusing demand than meets the eye, so don’t fear if your GPU isn’t quite hitting the same levels.

While developer Frontier Developments doesn’t demand the very fastest of the best graphics cards in the Planet Coaster 2 requirements, seeing an Intel Arc A770 16GB graphics card selected is surprising. Granted, VRAM isn’t everything, and the other options include an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super, showing that the selection of the A770 could be down to the fact that the game is better optimized for Nvidia hardware.

Here are the Planet Coaster 2 system requirements:

Minimum Recommended OS Windows 10 or later Windows 10 or later GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6GB)

AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT (6GB)

Intel Arc A750 (8GB) Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super (8GB)

AMD Radeon RX 6700 XT (12GB)

Intel Arc A770 (16GB) CPU Intel Core i5-6600K

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 Intel Core i7-10700K

AMD Ryzen 7 5800 RAM 16GB 16GB Storage 25GB (SSD recommended) 25GB SSD required

The Planet Coaster 2 minimum specs are wholly unremarkable. The demands sit at a level that we have come to expect from modern 3D games, and there are no surprises that might catch players off guard, beyond perhaps the 16GB of RAM.

You’ll need an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, Intel Arc A750, or AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT graphics card paired with an Intel Core i5-6600K or AMD Ryzen 5 2600 CPU. Those are all components that are many years old and cheaply available secondhand at this point.

When I read the Planet Coaster 2 recommended specs, the graphics card demands instantly jumped out as questionable. There is a lot to unpack, and only Frontier will know why the Intel Arc A770 16GB card is the one selected over the 8GB alternative.

Given that the three selected GPUs all feature varying architectures, it isn’t as simple as comparing clock speeds, memory bandwidth, and VRAM capacity. However, one saving grace is that all of the selected cards are priced very similarly on the secondhand market, should you be in need of an upgrade.

The Planet Coaster 2 download size sits at just 25GB, with an SSD at the very least recommended even at the minimum tier. Having one of the best SSDs for gaming will ensure your initial game download and in-game loading times are kept to a minimum.

While you wait for the Planet Coaster 2 release date, you can check out our early sneak peek where we interviewed senior executive producer Adam Woods.

Take our Planet Coaster 2 system requirements PC benchmark test to answer the question… Can I run Planet Coaster 2?