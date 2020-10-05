PlanetSide 2’s massive new update Shattered Warpgate is out now

PlanetSide 2‘s massive new Shattered Warpgate update is out now, bringing a huge number of significant changes to the space combat MMO game. There are brand new story campaigns to complete, significant changes to the environment that take place as you make your way through each one, and a major cataclysm that will force you to rethink your battlefield tactics.

The Shattered Warpgate launched October 1, and it introduces a new seasonal content update model for PlanetSide 2, as we reported in back in August. Since the update, PlanetSide 2 has seen a resurgence of concurrent players – it’s jumped up to more than 4,000 and is still climbing since the beginning of the month.

It’s a good time to reinstall PlanetSide 2, even if you’ve bounced off it in the past. The Shattered Warpgate update includes a revamp of the Esamir continent, with new plants and reworked bases, a new skybox, and a roaming electrical storm to keep an eye out for. There’s a new mission system that you can use to earn daily rewards, and all new weapons and equipment to unlock and use.

Here’s the trailer:

Plus, in addition to fighting in classic PlanetSide 2 combined-arms sci-fi warfare, you’ll be working to solve the mystery behind the cataclysm that has shattered one of the warpgates and unleashed an unknown power across the world.

The Shattered Warpgate marks the beginning of a new era for PlanetSide 2, so you can expect more new narrative campaigns and content on a regular basis going forward. You also may be interested in checking out our list of the best multiplayer games on PC, especially if you’re into working as part of a team.