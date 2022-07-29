PUBG meets Assassin’s Creed in upcoming battle royale crossover

PUBG and Assassin’s Creed are combining to create the perfect battle royale and stealth game crossover, with costumes, gear, and mechanics inspired by Ubisoft’s beloved sneaking series heading over to Battlegrounds as part of a collaboration event.

From August 17 to September 22, PUBG players can pick up a range of AC-themed gear, including two costume sets, two sets for bags and backpacks, a parachute skin, a new emote, a gun charm, and two new spray items. The Haven map – that 7×7 urban-looking one with the docks, railroad, and steel mill – is also getting a redesign, after the evil, but very sleek, headquarters of Abstergo Industries. If you’ve been playing the new map Deston, you’ll have already experienced PUBG’s increased focus on verticality and sniping. The Assassin’s Creed event is doubling down on that style of high-altitude combat, as one of the central, tall buildings in Haven will now be equipped with specially designed ledges, allowing you to pull off a couple of kills with the M24, then make a spectacular, Altair-esque leap of faith to safety before anyone catches on.

Krafton and Ubisoft are also planning a series of Assassin’s Creed-based PUBG events throughout August and September, where you can login and play to earn additional tickets for AC crates and unlockables. It comes as Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla gets a new, roguelike DLC, perhaps nixing once and for all that dream AC game set in Mesoamerica.

PUBG, meanwhile, remains one of the most competitive battle royales on PC, even if you are a master of stealth, so make sure to check out our strategies and tips guide if you want to secure that warm, gratifying chicken dinner.