PUBG’s Continental Series Two brings back Pick’Em Challenge and Esports shop

The Esports shop and Pick‘Em Challenge are returning to Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds with the Continental Series Two. The Esports shop will offer exclusive items for your character that you can buy using the aptly named Esports Points, including gear sets, weapon skins, and other cosmetic items. Players can earn Esports Points through the Pick‘Em Challenge for the latest Continental Series.

The Pick‘Em Challenge allows players to vote on which teams they think will be victorious in the PCS2 tournament, and it’s split into two separate categories. Firstly, players can predict which they think will be the overall winning team in each region. You will be given one voting coupon per region but you can earn more if you purchase PSC2 items. If your chosen team is successful, you will receive 100,000 EPs, meaning you can win a total of 400,000 EPs across all four regions.

The second category is the Team Faceoff. This event pits teams against each other and allows you to vote for which team will rank highest out of the two. This event may be enticing as there are no voting coupons required to place your vote. However, returning players who took part in the Continental Series One Pick’Em Challenge will see a slight change as, this time around, the EPs you’ll receive for a win will be based on the winning team’s final percentage of votes.

The Pick’Em Challenge voting began on August 19 for PC users and will start a little later on August 27 for consoles. The voting period will run for a few weeks, ending on September 8. After this, your Esports Points will be distributed and the special items will be available for purchase from September 15 to September 22.

#PCS2 Pick'Em Challenge begins NOW! Predict the winners and earn points for a chance to unlock new #PCS2 exclusive weapons! Check out the #PUBGEsports tab in the client now to lock in your votes! https://t.co/cmv2whCcuw pic.twitter.com/jOQqBxhXt4 — PUBG Esports (@PUBGEsports) August 19, 2020

You can cast your vote through the Esports tab in the game menu and you can watch the livestreams on the official PUBG Twitch Channel if you’re keen to tune in.