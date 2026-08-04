PUBG is hosting a modding competition, and you could earn a share of $95k

Krafton and CurseForge have teamed up for a new modding competition, and with a $95k prize pool, it's worth flexing your modding muscles.

PUBG owner Krafton and modding platform CurseForge have teamed up as part of a new competition, which could see you win a share of $95,000. If the cash incentive isn't enough, your creation will also feature in the PUBG: Playgrounds hub, which is a new repository of UGC (user-generated content) and Fortnite-esque experiences.

You'll be able to submit entries to three different categories: Creative, Combat, and Survival. 46 winning mods will be chosen for Playgrounds, with first-place winners earning $10,000 out of a $25,000 prize pool (split per category). Six PUBG modders will also receive $2,500 as part of the community vote system, where you'll be able to support your favorite creations.

Combat focuses on, well, combat. PvP mods will thrive here, with "combat skill, weapon proficiency, and competition" being the primary pillars. Survival, on the other hand, is a little more PvE-centric, with things like surviving waves of enemies, co-op defense missions, and working as a team being some good examples - think Helldivers 2. Finally, Creative is where it gets weird. With everything from racing modes to puzzle gameplay listed as examples, the focus here is to veer away from combat and let your imagination run wild.

The PUBG modding competition runs from Wednesday, August 12, all the way through to Wednesday, September 2. Public voting opens from Sunday September 6 through Wednesday September 9, with the winners being revealed on Monday, September 14.

You'll have to enter via CurseForge using their dedicated page. You'll need an account in order to publish your mod, and you can submit as many mods as you like. Good luck!