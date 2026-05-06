PUBG comes out with another collab, one that can net you thousands of dollars if you're popular enough

PUBG has been a fairly quiet winner for many years, pretty much since its emergence as the battle royale nearly ten years ago. It merged realistic gunplay with high-stakes situations and introduced the BR format to the mainstream. It was a hit, and a cursory glance at the Steam player charts at any time of day will tell you that it continues to be a hit.

One thing that PUBG has done in more recent years is bring in a steady stream of collaborations with different brands and products. These range from the mildly cynical product placement events, like the Lamborghini and Tesla crossovers, to the slightly more out-there Blackpink and Nier Automata events. Rarely do these have anything to do with PUBG, but the next one is not only relevant, but it could also net you a pretty penny if you qualify.

Payday and PUBG are combining for the battle royale game's latest jaunt, with a special game mode available to all, and a streamer competition for those with skill and an audience. The game mode itself is a cooperative heist, tasking players and their teammates to break into a high-security building, steal the valuables, and get out, hopefully in one piece.

Players can choose from one of five classes: Assault, Ghost, Marksman, Medic, and Tank. Team composition will be key for when things get hairy, as you need to find a balance between pure damage and staying healthy, although avoiding all detection as the Ghost class works, too.

The Payday collab comes with a high-stakes competition of its own. The aptly named PUBG x Payday Streamer Challenge is a leaderboard affair with a £100,000 prize pool up for grabs for those who can accumulate enough points by playing and enough hours watched by streaming.

The prizes aren't available to just anyone, with some rather strict rules in place for those who might want to decide that today is the day they set up a Twitch account. The pre-registration requirements alone are that you must have streamed for 20 hours before the registration period ends on May 19. There are a few more stipulations, so if you are interested, you can see them all right here and sign up if you have what it takes.

The PUBG x Payday event begins on Wednesday, May 13, and runs until Friday, May 22, on PC and from Thursday, May 21, to Saturday, May 30, on console. I'm not going to subject the world to my face on Twitch, but I'm definitely going to round up a few buddies and see what the Payday mode is all about. I love a good heist, and I love yelling at my friends, so it's a perfect match.