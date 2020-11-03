Here’s where to watch the PUBG Continental Series 3

It’s November, which means the start of the PUBG Continental Series 3 is nearly upon us. The competition kicks off this weekend, with matches in Asia, the Pacific, North America, and Europe all getting underway November 5. We’ve got the full schedule, as well as how to watch, right here.

PUBG Corp is providing English broadcasts for all the matches, and you’ll be able to tune in on both Twitch and YouTube, as well as TikTok and Facebook Gaming. The map feed for the tournament will be broadcast separately on Twitch. The company has also arranged for broadcasts in many international languages, with talent arranged for each one. You can head over to the official website for the complete details on broadcast feeds and casting talent lined up for each language.

Competition days are staggered by region. Those include Asia, Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe. Generally, matches will run Thursday-Friday in Asia and North America, and Saturday-Sunday in Asia-Pacific and Europe. You can check out the full three-week schedule below. On the Twitch global broadcast, there will be drops enabled – so even if your favourite team isn’t playing in the tournament this year, you still may want to tune in to pick up some cool loot for the battle royale game.

If you want, you can always bookmark this post and watch right here:

And here’s the full schedule:

Asia

Week 1: 11/5-6 @ 7pm KST / 5pm ICT / 2am PST / 11am CET

Week 2: 11/12-13, @ 7pm KST / 5pm ICT / 2am PST / 11am CET

Week 3: 11/19-20, @ 7pm KST / 5pm ICT / 2am PST / 11am CET

North America

Week 1: 11/5-6 @ 4pm PST / 11/6-7 @ 1am CET / 9am KST / 7am ICT

Week 2: 11/12-13 @ 4pm PST / 11/13-14 @ 1am CET / 9am KST / 7am ICT

Week 3: 11/19-20 @ 4pm PST / 11/20-21 @ 1am CET / 9am KST / 7am ICT

Asia-Pacific

Week 1: 11/7-8 @ 5pm ICT / 2am PST / 11am CET / 7pm KST

Week 2: 11/14-15 @ 5pm ICT / 2am PST / 11am CET / 7pm KST

Week 3: 11/21-22 @ 5pm ICT / 2am PST / 11am CET / 7pm KST

Europe