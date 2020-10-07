An official PUBG lore website has appeared

In July last year, ahead of the battle royale game’s Season 4, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds got its first ever batch of official lore. A cinematic trailer explored the “the first lone survivor of Erangel” – the multiplayer game’s setting – and, since then, we’ve seen other nuggets of PUBG’s backstory appear. Now, an official website dedicated to PUBG lore is on the way.

In a follow-up to PUBG’s ‘Mysteries of the Unknown’ cinematic clip ‘Tragedy at Dinoland’ posted earlier this year, developer PUBG Corp. has tweeted another “lore drop” called ‘Paramo’. “On tonight’s episode of Mysteries Unknown we explore the dark history around a plateau in Peru with some perplexing properties,” the tweet reads, once again teasing what seems to be a possible PUBG Season 9 map, Paramo. However, alongside this, the studio says: “More at lore.pubg.com“.

It seems this is a brand-new website that’s just popped up with a full version’s on the way soon. This is reflected in a Google search of that site name, with a preview that says the PUBG lore site is “launching soon”.

On the page itself is simply a background PUBG image alongside an option to “get notified” by email if you’re “interested in knowing more about the truth behind the Battlegrounds” and want to be “notified of the launch of the official PUBG lore website”.

On tonight’s episode of Mysteries Unknown we explore the dark history around a plateau in Peru with some perplexing properties. More at https://t.co/VRZsA5kNGh. pic.twitter.com/yXtfL0Hn76 — PUBG (@PUBG) October 7, 2020

It seems various items in the background image flicker, and (spoiler warning!) Reddit user Nikola_J suggests there are “ultra short snippets of video” and other puzzle-like goodies to be found on the page, but we weren’t able to replicate this.

In the meantime, you can sign up to the mailing list there to find out more as and when the information’s available, and check out that new lore clip above to perhaps get an idea of what could be in store for PUBG soon.