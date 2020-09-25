Back to Top

PUBG’s getting a new map for season 9, and it seems to be called Paramo

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds appears to be teasing a brand-new map. At the very least, the devs are teasing something major with some notable community members. A series of crates have been shipped out with pieces of a stone tablet and letters referencing ‘Paramo,’ and it all seems to be pointing to some major update.

Dataminer PlayerIGN tweeted pictures of one of the crates earlier this week. A wax-sealed letter from a researcher makes reference to a dig in a location called Paramo, and mentions that researchers have smashed a stone tablet into nine pieces for secret delivery. The stone shard inside the crate has lengthy lines of a mysterious language written across it, which the community is now working to decipher.

“Perhaps you’ll be able to decode it and – if you can find others like you – unlock the curious backstory of our new map for season 9,” PUBG Corp says in a message attached to the crates. The word Paramo is generally used to refer to a mountainous tropical region, usually in South America, so that’s a likely setting for this new map.

The (in-fiction) letter also makes reference to helicopters flying over the dig site. A member of the PUBG dev team tweeted an image of some in-game helicopters a month ago, hinting that they’d soon be making their debut – perhaps as part of the new map.

If you’re looking for more battle royale games while we await further details on season 9, you know where to click.

