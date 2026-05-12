PUBG is removing several weapons from the game, and you could be due compensation

Sounds a bit like one of those old PPI commercials, doesn't it? Did you own a QBU skin between 2020 and 2026? Well, you could be due compensation. It isn't exactly wrong, though. The next PUBG update is removing a bunch of weapons in the next month, and if you own skins for said weapons, then you might have a ton of in-game currency coming your way.

The latest patch notes for the battle royale game outline several things, focusing initially on the new Payday game mode. PUBG is slowly expanding its reach beyond the BR genre, with a players-versus-aliens mode a few weeks ago, and now a hero shooter PvE bank heist hybrid that I think looks pretty cool. As well as these additions, the next update also makes some changes to the classic battle royale game mode.

PUBG is removing several weapons from the game to make room for new ones that are coming this year. Cleaning up the looting ecosystem, removing guns that are underutilized in-game. Things like the Mosin Nagant and the QBU have near-identical counterparts - the Kar98k and Mk12 - and while the P1911 is close to my heart, it has very little use beyond the initial drop scramble. This might sting a little if you're used to seeking these out in a game, but other than aesthetics, there are other guns out there that do the same job.

It's a shame for fans of those weapons, and a bigger shame if you happen to own fancy skins for a firearm that's about to be deleted. Thankfully, the PUBG patch notes from today outline a compensation system, with a breakdown of what you'll get in return for the removal of your toys.

It's a lot of BP, Credits, and G-coins, but it depends on what skin you have. The Seabeast Mosin Nagant skin, for instance, will net you 200 G-Coins once it's gone, while the Firestarter QBU skin is worth a whopping 1,490 G-Coins. The entire list is available in the patch notes, so get out a pad and pen and start jotting down what you'll receive in June.

From a quick look, I'm going to be absolutely swimming in BP next month with all my low-rarity skins. I'm not sure what I'll do with my newfound riches, but it will probably involve more crates, more rolls, and more skins. I'm okay with these removals, but if they ever come for my beloved Kar98k, I'm going to riot.