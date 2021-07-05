PUBG Taego release times confirmed – here’s when the new map goes live

The new map for PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds goes live on PC this Wednesday, July 7, and now developer Krafton has revealed exactly when players will be able to access the massive new Taego map. The full PUBG Taego map release times are below, but expect the game to go offline for maintenance for a significant amount of time beforehand.

Earlier today, the PUBG developer posted on the game’s Discord server the exact times when the still incredibly popular battle royale title will go offline for maintenance – and when it will come back with the Taego map available to play. PUBG will go offline for eight hours starting July 6 at 17:30 PDT or July 7 at 01:30 BST / 02:30 CEST / 09:30 KST.

Therefore the PUBG update 12.2 release times on July 7 are 1:30 PDT / 9:30 BST / 10:30 CEST / 17:30 KST – so the whole world will be able to experience the new Taego map on the live servers on the same day, at least on PC, as the console version isn’t due until July 15.

Other than the map, new features coming in the 12.2 update include a possibly game-changing self-revive mechanic, new guns, a new airdrop type, and a new vehicle in the form of the Hyundai Pony Coupe. All of this is currently on the test servers, but it’ll be live for everyone on Wednesday.

Take a tour of TAEGO, PUBG's new 8×8 map now available on Test Servers! pic.twitter.com/Zl83YJRrCr — PUBG (@PUBG) June 30, 2021

Also of note is PUBG’s partnership with Train To Busan and Marvel’s Eternals star Don Lee, who will feature in some way on the Taego map and may even be playable. The game may even be getting new content from a scrapped PUBG sequel too, although as that’s only a rumour take it with a grain of salt.