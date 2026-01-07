A frosty new PUBG update adds some incredible high-risk, high-reward tension to its most iconic map

I didn't expect to find myself returning to PUBG: Battlegrounds at the start of 2026, although perhaps it shouldn't be too surprising given that you'll still find the battle royale game consistently ahead of even new powerhouse Arc Raiders on the Steam player charts. However, the new Erangel: Subzero variant of its most iconic map was an ironically warm reminder that it still has the chops to stand up to the latest contenders on the block. Now, PUBG update 39.2 makes it an even more compelling option, ramping up the risk/reward balance with a unique special zone.

The name is probably enough of a giveaway, but Erangel: Subzero takes the multiplayer hit's original (and best) location and gives it a frozen twist. The new PUBG: Battlegrounds update ramps that up even further, with dynamic blizzards and whiteouts that can sweep across the map and seriously limit both your visibility and your survival prospects. Fortunately, there are now two very helpful tools to counteract the freezing temperatures, in the form of a Thermal Protection Suit and a Frost Zone Bomb, although you'll need to venture into the new special zones to claim them.

The Satellite Crash zones replace traditional red zones, and can appear up to four times per match. They're exactly as they sound - after an initial warning message, satellites will crash down in the marked area alongside modules that generate several damaging blue zone spheres that apply freeze. They are dangerous places to be, but offer some valuable loot, including the ability to get your hands on both of the aforementioned pieces of equipment, which can only be found from scavenging in the wake of these downed satellites.

Placing a Frost Zone Bomb on the ground will play a short warning sound before it creates a spreading blue zone that reaches 20 meters in radius. Anyone caught inside will suffer a freezing effect along with taking 14 damage per second. Before you ask, yes, you can put it on a vehicle if you want to send out a moving threat.

If you want to really get the edge on your enemies, however, you'll need to combine it with the Thermal Protection Suit. While you're wearing this, you'll be immune to both the blue zone damage and the freezing effect. Its protection against the effects of the danger field stacks cumulatively with the Jammer Pack, with the Jammer's durability being depleted before that of the Thermal Protection Suit.

Elsewhere in the 39.2 patch notes, the PUBG team has rebalanced item spawns on the Rondo map. Expect to find more weapons, attachments, and throwables, especially inside secret rooms, but fewer inflatable boats.

The team has also replaced its old SMS verification with a secondary password security feature. You'll need to use this new method, which requires a number between six and eight digits, if you want to play ranked - even if you've previously authenticated through SMS. Once active, you'll have to verify it once every 24 hours, or if you log in via a different PC.

PUBG update 39.2 is live now, and you can play for free on Steam. If you've never tried the game that popularized the battle royale format, or it's been a long time since you last checked in, now's an ideal opportunity to give it a fresh go.