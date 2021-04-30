Dress your PC gaming keyboard up like the classic PlayStation console

Nothing makes the best gaming keyboard pop like custom keycaps, giving your setup a splash of personality compared to the dull black husks you’re usually lumped with. If you’re into the retro aesthetic, accessories vendor Omnitype has something nostalgic in the works with its Dualshot 2 range, which will let you dress your gaming keyboard up like the classic PlayStation console when it launches next month.

Omnitype’s GMK Dualshot 2 keycap set and the Dualshot 2 cable are predominantly grey, with dashes of colour reminiscent of the 26-year-old platform. Despite the name being a direct nod to the Dualshock controller, the colours take after Sony’s original PlayStation logo, with red, green, blue, and yellow instead of the square button’s pink.

Instead of focusing on the US ANSI layout, like most custom keycap makers do, Omnitype has covered virtually all bases and will offer the GMK Dualshot 2 keycap set in both standard and international layouts, as well as including Katakana keycaps, letters with accents, macros, and other additional. It won’t come cheap, though, even if these are ABS keycaps, costing as much as a brand new keyboard at $119.99.

It’s unclear how much the Dualshot 2 cable will come in at, which takes after the thick rubber wires on PlayStation controllers, but both will land on shelves on May 7.

This is Omnitype’s second run at keycaps inspired by the 90s console, after debuting the first generation back in 2019. Stock didn’t last long then, and it doesn’t look like this time will be any different, with plenty of Redditors clamouring to get their hands on them. You’ll have to be quick to the draw if you want to own a Dualshot 2 keycap set or cable.