Someone’s making a Pokémon retro RPG game creator

Do you wonder how Game Freak and Nintendo can crank out new Pokémon games every year? Soon you’ll be able to try making them yourself, as a developer is building a Pokemon-style “monster tamer” RPG game maker – and a game to go along with it.

While there are plenty of great building games on PC there aren’t too many ways to easily build your own games, least of all RPGs – there’s stuff like RPG maker, of course, but it can be both confusing and limited. Now, developer Yanako RPGs is working on a retro game maker called Monster Tamer Maker exclusively to build Pokémon-style monster capture games.

They currently have a Kickstarter in progress, which is over 50% of its goal at the time of writing with nearly a month left to go. This Kickstarter is to raise funds for both the game creator and an original RPG the team is making in it called Dokimon. While the crowdfunding sea can be a harsh mistress, lead developer Yana suggests the Kickstarter is mostly to “assist in funding the artwork so that we can make as much high-quality art as possible” to add to the Monster Tamer Maker.

Dokimon will serve “as a reference point for builders” and will be “completely open-source”, apparently, with MonTamer Maker being “quick and easy to use” with a full suite of tutorials on hand. It’ll all be customisable, according to the Kickstarter page, including the combat system.

While the funding goal is $10k USD, further funding will allow the creator to expand to add extra base assets, including music, art, sound effects, and monster types. The estimated release date is December 2022, although we’ve known crowdfunded projects to occasionally slip from time to time, so don’t take that as set in stone.

Hi everyone! So I am making a Game Engine, making a game with that Game Engine, and releasing both into the public. I decided to do Kickstarter to assist in funding the artwork so that we can make as much high quality art as possible to release into the world of game developers! — Yana (@yanako_rpgs) May 13, 2022

