Pokémon’s new and improved online TCG gets a beta this month

Are you looking at the success of Yu-Gi-Oh: Master Duel and wondering when that other big anime-adjacent card game you remember from the 90s and early 2000s is going to get a similar treatment? The Pokémon Company announced Pokémon TCG Live last year, and it looks like it’s getting nearer to release. Some of you will even be able to play it as soon as next week.

A “limited beta” for Pokémon TCG Live kicks off in Canada on Tuesday, February 22 at 12pm PST / 3pm EST. It’ll be available on PC (both Windows and Mac) as well as iOS and Android devices, with cross-play across all the clients. The devs say that “Canada is the only market identified for limited beta launch at this time” in an official FAQ, but don’t rule out beta access for other regions in the future.

Progress from the beta will carry forward into the full game at its global, free-to-play launch. And if the devs are already committing to saves carrying forward, hopefully it won’t be too long before that full launch arrives.

For now, you can check out a quick teaser trailer below.

Options when it comes to Pokémon games for PC are pretty limited, but you can follow that link for more.