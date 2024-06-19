There’s a simulator game out there for everyone. Truck drivers, city planners, farmers, surgeons, even people who wash driveways, they all have their time in the sun thanks to the unending love for games where people can live out other professions. But they don’t all launch with the full breadth and depth of a career available. That’s why Police Simulator: Patrol Officers has just released its new Highway Patrol expansion, letting players take to the roads to conduct traffic stops and chase down fleeing drivers.

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers is a policing simulation game set in the fictional US city of Brighton. It’s an open-world game where a dynamic traffic system creates organic crashes and accidents for you to respond to while out on the beat. There are three districts with multiple neighborhoods for you to patrol around, from the steel highrises of Downtown to the old buildings of Brickston.

In the new Highway Patrol expansion, you’ll now be able to take to the recently reopened highway and conduct traffic stops in your police car. There are also new crimes added to the game, such as car thefts. These will require you to chase down the vehicles and perform PIT maneuvers on them to force the driver to stop. There are also new pieces of equipment especially suited to life on the highway – nail strips and roadblacks – each of which can also be used in the game’s multiplayer mode

On the less action-heavy side of things, you’ll also be doing freight inspections to make sure lorry drivers are only transporting what they say they are, assisting motorists who’ve broken down, and conducting speed checks to ensure the public is sticking to the safe limits.

Police Simulator: Patrol Officers is currently on sale for $19.49 / £16.24, down from $29.99 / £24.99 until Monday June 24. The Highway Patrol DLC is also on sale for $17.99 / £15.29, down from $19.99 / £16.99 until Thursday July 11. You can buy the base game and its expansion on Steam, right here.

There are plenty of other police games you could also try if patrolling doesn’t sound like the job for you. Or, if you prefer more honest work, there are also crime games you can get stuck into.

