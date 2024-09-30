There are few things I love more than videogames and ancient history. Developers make virtual worlds that help us climb through an open window into the past, where historical accuracy and creative license combine to produce a living, breathing approximation of a bygone era. No other medium can manage it and even real-world archaeological sites are just a memory of their former selves. With the metropolis management of Cities Skylines and the historic accuracy of Assassin’s Creed, Pompeii: The Legacy is an upcoming city builder at the forefront of virtual history. To learn more I chatted with Siscia Games’ solo developer Zeljko Kos. Trust me, this is a game you need to keep an eye on.

What if Mount Vesuvius’ eruption in 79 AD left enough for us to rebuild? That’s the central thesis of Pompeii: The Legacy, as it tasks you with commanding a family that governs the city over multiple generations. Just like with Cities Skylines, you need to research and develop your metropolis, but this time you’ve got natural disasters and the philosophy of the Roman empire to contend with.

“I’ve always been fascinated by Roman history,” Kos tells me. “Pompeii, in particular, stood out because of its unique place in time. It was a city frozen in the aftermath of Vesuvius’s eruption. The idea of rebuilding Pompeii after such a tragic event really appealed to me as a city building game concept.”

The Roman arena in Pula, Croatia is close to where Kos lives, and the incredibly well-preserved ancient monument provided them with all the inspiration they needed. “The fact that I could touch the same stones the gladiators touched during their battles intensified my desire to make this game to the fullest.”

Just like how what survives of Pompeii today is a mixture of 2,000-year-old stone, continuing excavation projects, and modern infrastructure, Kos has looked to both the classics and modern hits of the city building genre for inspiration. While I like to call Pompeii: The Legacy an ancient Cities Skylines, there’s so much more to it.

“There are a few games that have inspired me over the years, especially classic city builders like Caesar 3, Caesar 4, and Pharaoh,” Kos explains. “I’ve always admired the balance between city management and historical context that those games achieved. I’ve also been inspired by more modern city builders like Banished and Patron (which I was involved in developing), where resource management and strategic decision-making are key.”

That’s more than two decades of genre history baked into Pompeii: The Legacy, never mind the two millennia between us and the actual city’s destruction. While Pompeii was frozen in time after Vesuvius erupted, Kos’ recreation will keep evolving. You take charge of one family across multiple generations, and just like with the advancement of technology in Civilization, in Pompeii: The Legacy you watch history unfold right at your fingertips.

“As players progress through the game, Pompeii will evolve across several generations,” Kos explains. “The city’s architecture will change—there are several visually distinct levels of houses that will evolve over time—the population will grow, and new challenges will emerge. In the early stages of the game, players will focus more on communal issues such as security and water supply, while later phases will shift toward more philosophical and social concerns. A particularly interesting period will be when Marcus Aurelius comes to power, during which Stoicism will have an influence.”

“Players will also experience shifts in Roman politics, trade, and social dynamics, which will influence their city’s development. Each generation offers new opportunities and challenges, making the game feel like a living, evolving world.”

So while most videogame worlds act like photographs, frozen in time despite your interactions, Pompeii is always shifting. No matter what you achieve history marches on, and it’s up to you to adapt the city to ensure its survival. This goes for Mount Vesuvius too, because as history’s taught us, 79 AD wasn’t the only eruption. So while you might be in charge of the city proper, there’s a certain 1,200-meter volcano that might have something to say about that.

“Vesuvius will also play a significant role, acting as the true ruler of Pompeii, capable of causing immense damage to the city and the player with a single eruption,” Kos says. “It will be fascinating to see how players’ understanding and approach to the mountain evolve as they strive to develop their city.”

Pompeii: The Legacy’s natural disasters will require you to act swiftly, but other in-game events can be mitigated via careful planning. News of locust swarms and rebellions across the empire will be known well in advance, but fires and eruptions are much more sudden. “Players can invest in research or infrastructure that will help them better prepare for volcanic activity or trade disruptions. This balance keeps players on their toes while still allowing them to plan for the future.”

Natural disasters aren’t the only threat though, as you’ll still have to contend with other societies that want a piece of Pompeii. “There will be RTS-style battles where players can defend their city or participate in Roman military campaigns,” Kos explains. Pirates and revenge-seeking rebel soldiers will want the city for themselves. There are even automatic military campaigns that your family will need to go on, organized by the Emperor.

If you’re against the violence and would rather focus on the cityscape itself though, there’s also a peaceful mode without any of the combat. Then, if you want to go a step further and build Pompeii “without worrying about research, bonuses, or the story,” creative mode gives you even more freedom.

There’s even more to learn about Pompeii: The Legacy ahead of launch, but Kos already has a lot planned. Between the evolving world, natural disasters, military conquests, and a plethora of decisions, this will be unlike any city builder we’ve played before.

Siscia Games has a first-look preview of Pompeii: The Legacy scheduled for December, with the launch planned for sometime in the third quarter of 2025. You can wishlist the game right here.

