Videogames with an eye for history have always been my absolute favorites. Assassin’s Creed Odyssey’s reimagining of Ancient Greece, Red Dead Redemption 2’s look at the immersive side of the Old West, and King Come Deliverance’s portrayal of medieval Bohemia all spring to mind, but they all take liberties. Twisting history is what makes these games special, and the newly revealed Pompeii: The Legacy does something pretty bold with the Roman town. A city builder reminiscent of Cities Skylines 2, where every tiny choice matters, this is one to watch.

If you’re unfamiliar with the story of Pompeii, this upcoming city building game takes a slightly different approach. Instead of Mount Vesuvius’s volcanic eruption in 79 AD almost entirely covering Pompeii until the 16th century, Emperor Trajan sends your family to the city ruins 20 years later in an effort to rebuild on the rubble, over the course of hundreds of years. That might be where Pompeii: The Legacy differs, but for solo developer Zeljko Kos of Siscia Games, everything else strives to be as accurate as possible.

You take up the role of the head of this Roman family, managing the reconstruction effort over several generations. You’re not only rebuilding the city, though, as you need to navigate the social hierarchy of the Roman Empire, sharpen your political skills, and and manage supply and demand all at once.

Iconic Roman infrastructure like roads and aqueducts need to be managed, while you also trade with other cities by sea. You can send other family members on expeditions both in and outside of the Empire, with unique resources, opportunities, and challenges present. Think of it like an ancient history revamp of Cities Skylines 2, with the same eye for the minutiae of metropolitan infrastructure required to rebuild Pompeii over decades.

Siscia Games incorporates active and passive bonuses into the game as well. Depending on whether you focus on your family, on research and development, or on working with the Empire itself, you’ll get a selection of varying bonuses to help you on your mission. Pompeii: The Legacy also offers up a pacifist mode if you want to play with a more peaceful approach, with the focus instead entirely on trade and diplomacy over military conquest.

As someone who spent half a decade learning about the ancient world and visiting Pompeii himself, this is the type of city builder I can get behind. It might take some historical liberties in its setup, but when you walk around what’s left of Pompeii today you can’t help but wonder what might have been. It’s a remarkably preserved urban landmark of a society two millennia old, and getting to see it reimagined is always a treat.

Siscia Games is planning to release Pompeii: The Legacy in the third quarter of 2025, with a first look preview coming in December of this year and a public alpha demo sometime next year as well. You can wishlist the game right now on Steam.

