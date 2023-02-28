Steam sale sees Valve classic Portal 2 cost as much as a potato

A Steam sale is currently targeting both Portal games alongside the gargantuan Valve games bundle on the platform, which includes the likes of Counter-Strike, Half-Life, Team Fortress, Left 4 Dead, and more. The two puzzle games are must-plays for everyone though, so now’s the perfect time to swoop in.

There’s a lot of choice in this Valve games Steam sale, so we’ll break down what’s on offer and how much it’ll all cost you.

First up both classic puzzle games in the Portal series have mammoth discounts, with the Steam Portal bundle at a 92% discount pricing both games at $1.48 USD / £1.28 GBP. While I’m sure almost everyone with a Steam account already has these games, there’s absolutely no excuse not to drop the minuscule amount of cash on two of the best PC games ever made if you haven’t played them already. They’re on sale until March 6, so you’ve got loads of time.

Paying almost nothing for Portal 2 makes Valve’s excellent puzzler quite the deal, as the vanilla game includes both single-player and multiplayer campaigns, but you can also get Portal Reloaded, a fan-made mod for Portal 2 that introduces new puzzles, characters, and a third green, time-travel portal as well. Both Portal games are also Steam Deck verified, and perfect for on-the-go puzzle solving.

Next up is the Valve Complete Pack, which has 22 games from the Steam platform owner from its long-standing history. Keep in mind that the Portal games are the only two in the bundle on sale individually, but if you already own some games in the Valve bundle you’ll only pay for the ones not yet in your library.

Valve Complete Pack Steam sale bundle

The Valve Complete Pack is 61% off, bringing it down to $57.60 USD / £46.71 GBP for a limited time. The bundle contains:

Counter-Strike: Condition Zero

Counter-Strike: Source

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive

Day of Defeat: Source

Team Fortress Classic

Team Fortress 2

Day of Defeat

Deathmatch Classic

Half-Life

Half-Life 1: Source

Half-Life: Opposing Force

Half-Life: Blue Shift

Half-Life 2

Half-Life 2: Episode 1

Half-Life 2: Episode 2

Ricochet

The Lab

Dota 2

Left 4 Dead

Left 4 Dead 2

Portal

Portal 2

You can find the Portal games bundle, and a link to the Valve Collection, over on Steam.

If you’re looking for even more classics to play on your PC and Steam Deck, our list of the best old games is absolutely worth a look, chronicling the biggest and best games you may have missed the first time around.