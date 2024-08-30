It’s been quite a while now since games like Surviving Mars and Anno 2070 and 2205 came out, bringing with them a take on the city building genre that incorporates science fiction visions of the future into a style of design more typically centered on recreating civilizations of the past and present. Now, though, a newcomer called Possible One: Lunar Industries has just been announced that plans to offer fans of building games a new sci fi setting to explore, with a greater emphasis on realism than the projects mentioned above.

Possible One: Lunar Industries is a space game that’s meant to simulate what it might be like to create and manage a moon colony. Rather than explore further flung, more speculative concepts, it focuses on modeling real world technologies and theories. This means that its features, from mining essential resources to building, upgrading, and managing an array of structures, more closely resemble current space missions than most games.

Players assume the role of an entrepreneur who’s out to both construct a livable lunar settlement and report profits to the board of a company monitoring the colony’s progress from back on Earth. The push and pull between accomplishing the missions necessary for survival and satisfying those funding the settlement should introduce a constant level of tension. Players will need to staff their laboratories and habitats with scientists and engineers, maintain their team’s morale, and trade or sell the resources and products made at their base in order to stay profitable.

Possible One: Lunar Industries is due to come out in Early Access on Steam in the first quarter of next year. You can find more about the game on its Steam page right here.

Or, check out other options like Possible One with our picks for the top city building games and simulation games out on PC now.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.