Though last year’s Resident Evil 4 remake and this year’s reworking of Silent Hill 2 provide new ways to experience two classics, it’s usually more exciting to check out entirely unique games created in their era’s school of design rather than revisit an updated version of the past. That’s made recent survival horror projects like Signalis, Conscription, Crow Country, and the upcoming Post Trauma such good choices for audiences looking to try out less familiar games this Halloween season. Unfortunately, Post Trauma, the last of those mentioned, has just received a last minute delay, postponing its launch from the original October 29 date.

Post Trauma is a horror game in the vein of the first three Silent Hill games and the original Resident Evil entries that features a train conductor named Roman trying to survive a suddenly nightmarish world filled with wonderfully grotesque monsters to fight, puzzles to solve, and a mysterious story to discover.

Though it looked like a perfect choice to play this Halloween, we’ve learned that the game needs more time before it’s ready for launch. In an announcement of the delay, creator Red Soul Games and publisher Raw Fury write that they “don’t think the game is in the state it deserves to be just yet, and we want to ensure the first experience players have with Post Trauma is a special one.”

The statement continues, noting that the team needs “to tweak the difficulty curve, as well as polish the game and fix bugs,” all of which they wish to avoid handling through post-launch patches. “With a little extra time and attention,” it concludes, “we can bring you the game you deserve in 2025.”

Post Trauma will now launch in 2025. In the meantime, you can wishlist the game on Steam right here.

