There are a lot of amazing new horror games arriving in the coming months, but one of the most intriguing has to be Post Trauma. With varying camera perspectives and puzzling, it’s reminiscent of the old Silent Hill games, and it’s going to be arriving not long after Bloober Team’s remake of Silent Hill 2 drops either.

For the unaware, Post Trauma is a horror game that follows Roman, a middle-aged train driver who finds himself stuck in an alternate, messed-up reality. You’ve got to make your way through a world that is now corrupted with freakish, organic architecture. The environments of this game are certainly one of its greatest strengths – they are all incredibly detailed and atmospheric.

Instead of a fixed camera, every beat is framed in its own unique shot in that classic, old school Silent Hill fashion. The on-screen text prompts when you find items or interact with things are also clearly inspired by the revered horror series.

However, with a distinctive art style and some clever environmental puzzles, Post Trauma definitely stands out and breaks some new ground of its own. There’s also a haunting, original soundtrack scoring the entire game. For horror fans, it looks like it’s going to be a real treat.

Post Trauma is now confirmed to be releasing on Tuesday, October 29, just in time for Halloween. If you want to learn more about it and wishlist it, you can do so over on its Steam page here.

With the Silent Hill 2 remake release date landing just three weeks before (you can read our early hands-on impressions about that game here), October is looking really great for fans of those games. Not only do you have a remake that drags the brilliance of Silent Hill 2 into 2020s with modern features, but in Post Trauma you get to experience a brand new story in the style of the 2001 classic.

