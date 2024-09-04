Get some of the greatest simulation games ever for 90% off right now

Though the Humble summer sale is over, fans of simulation games in particular will be happy to hear that Metro Simulator, Bus Driver Simulator, Powerwash Simulator, and more are still up to 90% off. We love RPGs like Skyrim and knockabout capers like Grand Theft Auto 5, but sometimes, we all crave realism – a game where you can drill into the details and get a sense of authenticity. This is the perfect opportunity to add a few world-class simulators to your library.

Though not all of the best simulation games are here, there’s still enough to give you that peaceful zen-like feeling that only a digital recreation of operating a large vehicle can provide. PowerWash Simulator is 30% off, and the ideal game for wiling away the hours, and enjoying the sweet satisfaction of methodically removing dirt from houses, cars, and just about everywhere else. But the biggest reductions have been saved for the best train games.

Both Metro Simulator and Bus Driver Simulator are 90% off, but you only have until Sunday, September 15, 2024 if you want to scoop up these bargains. So don’t miss the bus (I’m sorry, I really am) and get these super sims while you can.

There are a few Bus Driver Simulator DLCs included in the deals too, including the Murom Suberbs, European Minibus, and Hungarian Legend packs, all at 89% off. They are literally going for pennies at the moment.

While not quite 90% off, here are all the other discounts Humble is running on simulation games:

PowerWash Simulator also has 25% off its SpongeBob SquarePants, Back to the Future, and Warhammer 40k DLCs, in case you want to get them all while the offer is in place. These other deals all have different timespans, with most up for about a week more, so if you want them, it’s probably best to get them now.

