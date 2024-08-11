We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

New nature city builder Preserve has you crafting your own ecosystem

Relaxing city builder Preserve combines the best of Terra Nil and Dorfromantik, and you can grab it for cheap during early access debut.

Preserve early access launch: A side-angled view of a map in Preserve, showing various tiles and landscapes.
Preserve 

Who would’ve thought that puzzling city builders could be so cozy? By combining the management systems of Dorfromantik with the natural vibes of Terra Nil, rural city builder Preserve has launched to very positive reviews. There’s also a launch discount, with plenty planned beyond Steam Early Access.

Earlier this year, we had the chance to check out Preserve at WASD to see this new city building game’s take on the genre before release. Having launched just days ago, Preserve has stuck the landing with 85% positive reviews on Steam.

Unlike most management sims and the like, there’s no pressure in Preserve – it’s more concerned about being a relaxing time first and foremost, with stunning art, gentle music, and a surprisingly chill gameplay loop. You don’t have to worry about your creation spinning out of control due to negative events either, though that’s not to say it won’t require thoughtful planning.

YouTube Thumbnail

Your goal is simple: restore a vibrant ecosystem by cleverly placing plant and animal life. It’s very much similar to Terra Nil in that way, turning a wasteland into a wonderland. What sets Preserve apart, aside from its more relaxing tone, is the card system in its main mode. You’ve only got a limited selection of cards, and you have to use these in the best way possible to score the most points. This encourages you to think carefully about the symbiosis between your available flora and fauna to build up a beautiful hex-based biome.

Adding another layer to your strategy is the upcycle system. With this, you have the option to exchange cards in your hand for special cards that bring unique flair to your habitats, such as a sequoia forest.

There are three modes in Preserve, so there is bound to be something to your taste. Harmony mode sees you earning rewards by achieving high harmony points through creating habitats, natural wonders, and more. Puzzle mode offers a more concise experience, with smaller, hand-crafted maps with a fixed set of cards and challenges. Creative mode, as the name suggests, is all about unrestricted freedom to build whatever you want. Go wild.

Preserve early access launch: A screenshot of Preserve gameplay shows the player placing a tile down in a desert-like environment.

Preserve is currently available in early access, though the developer does “hope to reach full release within a year.” Over the course of early access, you can expect new features, expanded biomes, and other gameplay improvements, including an in-game encyclopedia and new puzzle stages.

Preserve is available at 20% off until Thursday August 22, so expect to pay just $9.99 / £11.19 until then. You can check it out right here.

