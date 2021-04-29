Prime Gaming gets new games, LoL shards, and Rainbow Six Siege goodies for May

It’s approaching the start of a new month, which means it’s time to check out what’s coming to Prime Gaming for its May haul. The lineup of new games this month includes five indie games, while the subscription also includes up to five mystery skin shard drops for League of Legends, some Rainbow Six Siege renown boosters, and more.

First up, the new games hitting Prime Gaming on May 3 include Villa Gorilla’s pinball-platformer open-world game Yoku’s Island Express. Set on a painterly island, the game sees you fling Yoku – a “pint-sized postman protagonist” – around platforms, meeting new critters, barrling bosses, and uncovering secrets along the way. Also included is a comedy RPG game called Healer’s Quest in which you play “the most underappreciated party member in any fantasy realm: the Healer” As usual, its description says, “your teammates are a band of inept jerks” – so it’ll up to you to rescue the day.

Beholder, a game which sees you play a “state-installed landlord in a totalitarian country” who has to spy on his tenants, cyberpunky point-and-click adventure game The Blind Prophet, and A Blind Legend – the “first ever action-adventure game without video – where ears replace eyes” – make up the remainders.

As for those mystery League of Legends skin shards, the first of this month (drops ten through 12) are available to grab from now until May 10. On that date, you’ll be able to grab drop 13 up until June 11, while drop 14 will be live to claim between May 21 and June 11.

This May you can also pick up seven days’ worth of Rainbow Six Siege renown boosters, but you’ll need to make sure you do this before May 20 when the offer expires. If you’re keen to grab yourself any of this swag, you can sign up to Amazon’s Prime Gaming here, or you can head to the subscription’s loot page to see what else is on offer for next month.