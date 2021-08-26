Prime Gaming members get another classic LucasArts game for free this September

September beckons, which means we’ve got another round of free games headed to Amazon’s Prime Gaming subscription. Last month, a LucasArts classic – Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis – joined its library of freebies, and now there’s another of the studio’s classic games coming up in next month’s offerings, too: Sam & Max Hit the Road.

Launched way back in 1993, the game is a 2D, point-and-click adventure game all about two freelance detectives hot on the trail of an escaped bigfoot from a carnival, which takes them to a bunch of different spots across the US. The suited dog and grinning rabbit duo solve puzzles along the way – some of them logical, some that are pretty out there – to track down and help the wronged bigfoots. There are also minigames like Wak-A-Rat and CarBomb to give a whirl on your journeys.

Elsewhere in Prime Gaming’s September haul is EA’s dodgeball action game Knockout City, which sees teams of players battle it out against each other in matches inspired by the game – with a lot of tricks and other twists thrown in.

The rest of next month’s lineup includes puzzle platformer Candleman: The Complete Journey, story-driven adventure game Secret Files 2: Puritas Cordis, co-op party house renovation game (yes, that’s right) Tools Up!, and text-based mystery game Unmemory. There’s also the usual drop of new in-game items and goodies coming in September, like some extra Genshin Impact primogems, a Red Dead Online pamphlet reward and Naturalist item discount, and more.

