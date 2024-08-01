The Prime Gaming August free games lineup is upon us, and there’s a whole lot to look forward to this month – especially so if you’re a fan of great RPGs. With highlights including sci-fi immersive sim Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, masterful DnD adaptation Baldur’s Gate 2, speedy roguelike Loop Hero, and multiple Tomb Raider games in the lineup, there’s plenty to choose from.

We love free PC games here at PCGamesN, and if you’re signed up to Amazon’s Prime Gaming service then you’ll be well-served in August. The initial lineup has just been unveiled, with 22 games up for grabs, and there are a whole wealth of great options. Among those is Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the excellent 2016 immersive sim that puts you once again in the shoes of Adam Jensen, a delightfully gruff protagonist who famously never asked for this.

With ample freedom to determine your approach in its sci-fi future setting, further amplified by a range of potential cybernetic augmentations, it’s your choice whether to go loud, sneak your way past the guards, or make use of hacking tools to bypass locks and security systems. As one of the first parts of the August lineup, you can claim Deus Ex: Mankind Divided today if you’re an active Prime Gaming subscriber.

That’s just the beginning for the August offering, however. Also arriving today are Tomb Raider games Angel of Darkness, The Last Revelation, and Chronicles, along with the supremely satisfying steampunk tactics game Steamworld Heist.

Beyond that you can look forward to one of the most beloved RPGs of all time in Baldur’s Gate 2 Enhanced Edition – a must-try if, like so many of us, you’ve enjoyed your time with the most recent entry in the series. There’s also Loop Hero, a relaxing roguelike game that’s perfect to play while you watch something, and the atmospheric side-scrolling samurai tale Trek to Yomi.

There’s even more to pick out among the crowd – I’ll certainly recommend taking a look at Wild West turn-based strategy game Hard West 2 and swashbuckling spectacle fighter En Garde. You’ll find plenty of other options to claim too, so make sure you don’t miss out if you’re a Prime Gaming subscriber.

