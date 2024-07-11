Just five months after it launched to an underwhelming reception, Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League will be available as a free PC game for subscribers to Amazon’s Prime Gaming service. The latest superhero game from Rocksteady, creator of the beloved Arkham trilogy, will be joined by Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider as part of a special promotion for Prime Day 2024, but you’ll have to be quick to claim them.

With such an esteemed studio behind its development, hopes were high for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League following its announcement in 2020, five years after Rocksteady’s Batman: Arkham Knight. After multiple delays, however, the superhero game finally arrived in February 2024 to a notably lukewarm reception – it peaked at just 13,459 players on Steam and our own Suicide Squad review scored it a 4/10, citing “shallow, repetitive mission structures and frustrating narrative sensibilities.”

That said, get together a crew of like-minded friends and Suicide Squad is not necessarily a bad game, as reflected by its 70% Steam score, based on user reviews. Rather, as a co-op looter shooter with live-service elements it wasn’t really the game that fans of Rocksteady’s previous work were hoping for. Nevertheless, if you’ve been curious to give it a go, it’s tough to argue with getting it for free, and you’ll be able to do that very soon courtesy of a brief Prime Gaming giveaway.

Joining it for the Prime Day 2024 giveaway are Chivalry 2 and Rise of the Tomb Raider. If you’ve yet to play them, the former is a delightfully chaotic multiplayer medieval combat simulator, dropping you into the middle of intense, first-person action in one of the best sword games on PC. Rise of the Tomb Raider, meanwhile, might be the second instalment in a trilogy but for my money it’s the strongest of them all and works very well even if you play it without the surrounding context of the other entries.

Suicide Squad, Chivalry 2, and Rise of the Tomb Raider will be free to claim for Prime Gaming subscribers from Tuesday July 16 at 12am PT / 3am ET / 8am BST / 9am CEST. They’re yours to keep, but you’ll only have 48 hours to add them to your collection, until the same time on Thursday July 18, so don’t miss your chance.

