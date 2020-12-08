The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake has been pushed back

Earlier this year, Ubisoft announced it was working on a remake of its 2003 action-adventure game Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time at its Ubisoft Forward digital show. The Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake release date was initially set for January 21, 2020 – however, it now appears that’s been pushed back a couple months.

Ubisoft has posted an announcement on its official Ubisoft CZSK Facebook page in Czech, which – when translated on the platform – says: “Prince of Persia will be back on March 18, 2021!” An attached screenshot message has been translated by user NeoRaider on Resetera as announcing: “Greetings, Prince of Persia fans! During our Ubisoft Forward digital conference, we proudly announced Prince’s return from Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake.

“We are excited to be able to put this game in your hands again as we retell the story of Prince and Farah in the amazing 11th Century Persia. However, 2020 was a year like no other,” it continues.

“Today we would like to inform you that we need more time to complete the game. With that, the release date of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been moved to March 18, 2021. We believe this is the right decision to ensure we deliver a game you like. Thank you for your patience and continued support of the Prince of Persia, and we hope you remain safe and healthy during this holiday season. Developer team.”

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time Remake has been delayed to March 18, 2021. The delay is to improve the game. The original release was Jan 21, 2021 https://t.co/i81amtPrKX pic.twitter.com/WsMmszKMBR — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 8, 2020

So, while the upcoming PC game’s not been delayed quite out of early 2021, it does mean we’ll need to wait nearly two months longer before we can dive back into the Prince’s time-twisting adventure as reimagined nearly two decades after its original launch.

