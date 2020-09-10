Looks like a Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake is happening

It sure does appear that Ubisoft is remaking Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, doesn’t it? Ahead of Ubisoft’s September showcase an eagled-eyed Restera user called AndrewDTF – nice – noticed a leaked banner image for the new PC game on the Russian Uplay store (thanks, Eurogamer). Since then, someone else on Twitter has come forward with some video capture of the banner ad, and a Reddit user has also shared an image online pointing towards the game’s existence.

Oh, and that’s not all either. VGC spotted a listing for the Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time remake on Amazon, and other fans have pointed to an image of the game in one of Ubisoft’s Instagram posts promoting the Ubisoft Forward event later today – deary me.

All of this follows other recent reports and rumours. Bloomberg’s Jason Schreier explained on the Triple Click podcast that Ubisoft is planning to use tonight’s stream to reveal “a bunch of games like the Prince of Persia remake that was leaked”. VGC then reported on that and said its sources at Ubisoft indicated that the claim was correct.

There’s no official release date or confirmation of platforms just yet. That said, there was a palceholder date of December 31 on Amazon.co.uk’s listing. That has since been taken down, though. Regardless, we won’t have to wait long to find out if all the leaks are legit – and, boy, do they appear to be.

The September Ubisoft Forward showcase kicks off 12:00 PDT / 15:00 EDT / 20:00 BST. You can catch it on Twitch, YouTube, Ubisoft.com/Forward, or right here with us if you’d like.

Sadly, we won’t be getting a Skull and Bones update, but we do know it’s got a new vision and recruits to push towards the Skull and Bones release date. We should get a better look at it next year.