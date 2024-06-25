One of the best metroidvania games in years, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is now $10 cheaper on every platform. With a Steam launch on the way I hope the price drop encourages even more people to give it a go, especially considering the Hollow Knight: Silksong release date remains a mystery.

There’s a lot to love about Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. The platforming is slick, the combat is frenetic, and the exploration is filled with challenges and secrets around every corner.

It’s a metroidvania game unlike any other, and it perfectly uses the Prince of Persia name to send us to a world of time displacement and ancient culture that’s brimming with personality. So when I noticed the game’s price drop, I was delightfully surprised.

I reached out to Ubisoft to check on the price’s unexplained decrease, and was told that “the change is permanent”, so don’t expect it to go back up anytime soon.

There’s been a lot of free updates to The Lost Crown, and there’s even more to come. The Warrior’s Path and Boss Attack updates brought speedrun and permadeath modes to the game, alongside a boss rush challenge and a plethora of free outfits. The Divine Trials update just dropped, too, and this comes with even more outfits and some new combat, platforming, and puzzle challenges. All that’s left is the Mask of Darkness story DLC, which is now set for September 2024.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown has been one of my favorite games this year, with the platforming challenges being some of the best in any 2D game or metroidvania I’ve ever played. It’s a bit long, but once you get into the rhythm of exploring and mastering the movement there’s nothing else quite like it. The tougher The Lost Crown gets, the more fun I end up having.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is now $39.99 / £34.99 on all storefronts, with the game’s price dropping by $10.

