2024’s standout metroidvania is coming to Steam soon

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is the best metroidvania of 2024 so far. With responsive and challenging movement, delightful combat, and a handful of genre-defining ideas that other games will be looking to going forward, the adventure across the time-displaced Mount Qaf is one I’ll be coming back to for years to come. If you’re yet to play it on PC then you’ll be glad to hear it’s finally coming to Steam, achievements and all.

If you’ve not played it yet, I can only recommend Prince of Persia The Lost Crown as one of the defining metroidvania games of this generation. It’s difficult to explain without giving too much away, but the core movement and combat are exquisite, and the overall scale could set you back up to almost 30 hours if you wanted to find every single secret.

My own Prince of Persia The Lost Crown review sings the praises of the level design and movement systems at play here, and these alone make it worth venturing into. With Hollow Knight Silksong feeling more and more like an impossible dream, the slick gameplay of The Lost Crown isn’t just a worthwhile time-sink, it’s on the level of Team Cherry’s quality too.

The Lost Crown even has one of the best features the genre needs to take note of: Memory Shards. This finite resource lets you take in-game screenshots that are automatically marked where you took them on the map. So you can easily see exactly what you need to do at that location before running all the way over there. You’ll want to upgrade your supply of Memory Shards as fast as possible, because this small change is an absolute lifesaver.

There are also loads of free updates and an upcoming paid story DLC for The Lost Crown, so you can get a boss rush mode, free outfits, a permadeath mode, and even some combat, platforming, and puzzle challenges as well.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown comes to Steam on Thursday August 8, you can wishlist the game right here. According to Ubisoft a Connect account is required to play the game on Valve’s platform.

If the Steam release is your first time playing the game, you’ll want to get to know all the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Moon Gatherer locations, alongside the best Prince of Persia The Lost Crown amulets to give you a leg up on the harder difficulties.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.