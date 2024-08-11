I’ve spent a lot of 2024 going to bat for Prince of Persia The Lost Crown. Ubisoft brought back one of its best IPs at the start of this year to almost no fanfare, and that’s a massive shame. The Lost Crown is a truly inventive Metroidvania with a plethora of free updates since launch, and it finally came to Steam earlier this month. The launch was met with a ‘mixed’ reception from barely 250 user reviews, and this is nothing short of a travesty. The game’s price has already dropped and it even has a 40% off sale, so now’s the perfect time to give it a try.

A lot about the game has changed since my Prince of Persia The Lost Crown review. Premium DLC is on the way, and an array of free updates have added new outfits, extra challenges, speedrun and permadeath modes, and more. Prince of Persia The Lost Crown has gone from a great game to an excellent one, so if you’re waiting on Hollow Knight: Silksong you need to try this instead.

You take up arms as Sargon, one of The Immortals tasked with heading into Mount Qaf to find and rescue the titular prince. Time travel shenanigans ensue, as you’d expect, and you explore Mount Qaf’s regions in typical Metroidvania game fashion. The movement and platforming are tight, combat is expressive, and there’s more than enough content here to keep you engaged.

The Lost Crown also has one of the best features the genre needs to learn from – Memory Shards. You can use these collectible items to take screenshots of the game that are then marked on your map where you took them, creating an easy and intuitive way to remember why you need to go back to a location. The game still has the traditional pins and markers, but baking screenshots into a mechanic is pure genius.

Before this Steam sale was announced, Prince of Persia The Lost Crown also got a permanent $10 price drop, making it even more worthwhile. Combine this with all the free updates that not only improved the game but added a load of extra content, and the reasons to try The Lost Crown keep stacking up.

Prince of Persia The Lost Crown is 40% off on Steam until Thursday August 22, so expect to pay $23.99 / £20.99 until then. You can buy the game right here.

If you’re diving into Mount Qaf for the first time with the sale, make sure you brush up on all the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Moon Gatherer locations and all the Prince of Persia The Lost Crown Spirited Sand Jar whereabouts as well.

