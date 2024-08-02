We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Prison Architect 2 delayed indefinitely and all pre-orders refunded

Paradox has confirmed that Prison Architect 2 is delayed yet again as it aims to fix performance and content woes, and offers compensation.

Prison Architect 2 

Paradox’s popular building sim is making a return with Prison Architect 2. However, its development has been going about as smoothly as a prison would if I were in charge. The publisher has announced that Prison Architect 2 has been delayed from its September 3, 2024, release date – and no new date has been revealed.

The Prison Architect 2 release date was originally set for March 23 2024, before the management game was pushed to May 7, and finally September 3 – or so we thought. Paradox explains that it needs “more time to improve both the game’s performance and its content” before release following internal reviews and tests that highlighted key issues. Rather than releasing on schedule, the Prison Architect 2 publisher has made the call to “raise the quality a bit more to meet the standards [it would] like to achieve with this sequel.

“At this stage, we can’t commit to a new release date as we need to re-assess the scope of the work needed to be done before the game is release-ready. Over the next few months, we will focus on improving the game and building a more robust release timeline,” Paradox says. Unfortunately, Paradox has also revealed that official communications will slow down until there are more details to share.

Furthermore, all preorders are being refunded and pre-order items will be included in the base game for all players at launch, presumably as compensation for the multiple delays.

The last time Prison Architect 2 was delayed, Paradox explained that it needed to “optimize the game’s memory usage”. However, it seems that more issues have appeared since then, especially regarding the content, whether it be quality or quantity.

Nevertheless, Paradox reaffirms its confidence in the building game sequel, highlighting the new 3D perspective, multi-floor constructions, and new behavoir system that bring significant improvements and opportunities this time around. So fear not, you will eventually be able to play the simulation game, it’s more a matter of when.

