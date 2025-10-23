Monster Hunter feels like it should be the perfect game for me. Big monsters? Check. Cute creatures? Check. Flashy combat? Check. But, for whatever reason, I just can't quite get into the series - perhaps my colleague Ken's mammoth articles filled with words I don't quite understand is a contributing factor, but the game's innate complexity does scare me off slightly. However, when I came across Project Tal, I was immediately intrigued. Borrowing the targeting system and terrifying behemoths of Monster Hunter and fusing it with an Asian-inspired open world reminiscent of Ghost of Tsushima or Black Myth Wukong, it looks absolutely gorgeous.

The first triple-A RPG from Madngine, Project Tal thrusts you into a world that brings Korean mythology to life. With a story inspired by the eponymous Tal masks (traditional face covers that are used in everything from shamanistic rituals to dance and theater), you'll spend your time traversing gorgeous fantasy landscapes with your party and taking down colossal, Monster Hunter-style foes. There's everything from what looks like a giant, tree-inspired dragon to a huge golden idol on your hit list.

But what intrigued me was the combat. Phantom Blade Zero's fluid, wuxia-inspired martial arts live in my head rent free, and Project Tal is almost as flashy. You'll be able to climb the flanks of gigantic beasts to target their weak spots, Monster Hunter style, and you can counterattack to pull off some snazzy combos.

What I noticed about the trailer, however, is that your party actively come to your aid. As one hero is hurled into the air by a many-faced oni-style creature, another catches them to break their fall, while a third jumps in front of the duo to shield them from its flame breath. If the system works as fluidly as it does in the trailer, it could be an absolute gamechanger.

Each character has their own unique skills that they bring to the party, with some leaning into magic, while others prefer more melee-focused combat. Given that Project Tal is a single-player game, you'll be pretty reliant on your companions, so make sure you lock in a good team comp - your life literally depends on it.

It's worth noting that while Madngine's first game was an NFT-heavy mobile RPG, Project Tal does not include any Web3 systems. In a statement to PCGamesN, it confirms that "Project Tal is being created as a refined and authentic single-player action RPG experience. Madngine, a subsidiary of Wemade Max, is working on Project Tal and can confirm there are no plans to include or integrate NFT, Blockchain, or Web3 related elements in its development." So that clears that up.

Project Tal is set to launch in 2027 on both PC and console.

