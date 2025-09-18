Mixing The Long Dark and Among Us, your next survival fix is now totally free

It must be hard to market your indie videogame these days. Whatever genre you're in, whatever art style you opt for, it feels like it's been done before. Of course, that's not the case, but it's easy to get lost in the sea of other indies that release every day. What some games, like Project Winter, decide to do is put a twist on an established genre. Where Hollow Knight blended Metroidvania exploration with soulslike combat, Project Winter forces you to survive in the Arctic wilderness when one of your team could be plotting against you the whole time. If that sounds like your sort of thing, you can grab it for free right now.

It's not quite as full-on social deduction as Among Us, but there's an element of jeopardy involved with every decision. What if the teammate you send out for supplies has been secretly plotting against you this whole time? What if you've left yourself alone with a ruthless traitor?

These are the questions that Project Winter asks, and it's a fun twist on the survival genre. After all, if you want to become the best survival game around, you can't just repeat what everyone else has already done, right?

If that wasn't enough to sell you on the game, developer Other Ocean Interactive has released a huge new update today, Thursday, September 18. Billed as Project Winter 2.0, the Cabin Fever update adds a new game mode and a "more streamlined experience," whatever that means when translated from PR babble.

Cabin Fever seems like a great game, judging by its 82% 'very positive' Steam rating. In fact, most of the negative comments seem to complain about a lack of players to fill lobbies, which should be somewhat mitigated by Epic's giveaway. The game also has a free trial on Xbox, and a 'Free Pass' on Steam, which offers a "limited version" of the game for nothing.

The other free Epic Games Store game this week is Samorost 2, a cute adventure about a space gnome on a mission to rescue his dog from aliens.

You can get Project Winter for free from the Epic Games Store until Thursday September 25. You can download it here.

