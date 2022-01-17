Project Zomboid: how to barricade windows and doors

So, you want to barricade your windows and doors in Project Zomboid? Unlike what The Mitchells vs The Machines would have you believe, it’s not as easy as whipping out your #3 Robertson square-headed screwdriver and getting to work. In fact, Project Zomboid doesn’t even use screwdrivers as part of the process.

In order to barricade entry points such as windows and doors, you’ll need materials. A basic barricade requires a hammer, nails, and some wooden planks, all of which aren’t too hard to find in the indie survival game if you know where to look. Trying to find them while under constant pressure from undead hordes is another matter, and Project Zomboid is just like other zombie games in this regard.

That’s where we come in. Follow us on a short, sweet, but no less magical journey as we explain exactly how to barricade a window in Project Zomboid, and where to get the materials from. Afterwards, we can all head on over to the Winchester, have a nice cold pint, and wait for this all to blow over.

How to barricade a window in Project Zomboid

To barricade a window in Project Zomboid, follow these steps:

Get a saw and a hammer by looting garages, tool cabinets, and other likely containers

Right-click on some furniture and select ‘disassemble’, which will generate wooden planks and nails

Pick up the wooden plank and nails

Right-click on a window and choose the ‘barricade’ option

It’s as simple as that! An alternative and perhaps more reliable source of wooden planks is to find an axe and chop down some trees to produce logs. You can then use your saw to turn those wooden logs into planks, although you’ll still need to source nails.

The same process will work for doors as well, and there are additional tiers of barricades you can put up that involve metal. A sheet metal barricade requires sheet metal, which can be found in places like hardware stores, metal shelves, even in the trunks of cars.

A metal barricade requires metal bars, which can be found in the same kinds of places as sheet metal. Both will require you to also source a propane torch and a welder’s mask. Zombie mechanics are often carrying the latter, which means you’ll have to go hunting. No matter what kind of barricade you want, provided you have all of the materials.

You should now be armed with everything you need to barricade windows in Project Zomboid. Good luck!