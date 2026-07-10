After 19 months of waiting, Project Zomboid's next update will finally deliver a stable build, "and it's a big one"

19 months after the launch of Project Zomboid build 42, The Indie Stone says its next update will come to stable as the new Steam default.

It's been an agonizing wait for Project Zomboid build 42 if you prefer to stay on the stable side of things. It's been 19 months and 19 major iterations since it arrived on the 'unstable' branch of the zombie game, and in that time The Indie Stone has continued to update it with significant changes to the likes of ranged combat and skill progression, the reintroduction of multiplayer, and the addition of a happiness buff when consuming chocolate milk. Now, the developer confirms that Project Zomboid update 42.20 will be the one to move to the stable branch - "and it's a big one."

To mark the real-world equivalent of the canonical day your journey through Knox Country begins, the Project Zomboid developer is here "to lay out our overall plans for the rest of the year." It starts with unstable build 42.20, which it says is in testing. Along with teasing its sheer size, The Indie Stone promises "a few yet-to-be revealed surprises a big portion of the team has been designing and creating." It's currently targeting the patch for "later this summer," which doesn't leave too much room, although it says players "have at least a few weeks" with the current version.

More importantly, however, The Indie Stone has "identified 42.20 as the build candidate that will move to the stable branch." This will bring those 19 months of updates to the broader Project Zomboid community that favors the more reliable main build, where there are no fears about potential issues breaking saves, servers, or mods. The team says that this build will become the default launch option on Steam when it arrives, "barring unforeseen circumstances."

For those who have been on the experimental side, it'll finally offer a breather from worrying about whether or not your save will be compatible with the next patch. "Additionally," The Indie Stone notes, "unstable players will want to be aware that we have also been addressing issues around the following: character spawns, controllers, meat yield from butcher hooks, vehicle towing, zombie culling in multiplayer, map chunk loading when driving in multiplayer, and loads more."

Unfortunately, with so many changes in the works (going beyond what's listed above), the dev confirms that your build 42.19 saves won't be transferable to the new version. You will be able to carry them on after the update through the 'outdatedunstable' branch if you wish, however.

Build 42's arrival on the stable branch won't be the end of things. Once it's sorted any immediate issues with hotfixes, The Indie Stone plans to work next on "a patch consisting of tweaks and adjustments based on player feedback, primarily aimed at the late game." It remarks that opening build 42 to its entire audience will allow the team to collect data and responses from a wider crowd, as well as from "more uninterrupted, longer-term playthroughs."

Past that, the plan is to release the latest mapping tools, along with Project Zomboid's in-house animation editor and integration tool, to the community. "We believe that having greater control of animations will be of huge benefit to modders looking to unleash their creativity," it says. Work continues on community-driven localization, and budding contributors are still welcome to apply to help.

"Throughout the rest of 2026, we will also be working on a build 42 support update that focuses on optimization, additional modding support, and some player-requested features and polish that didn't quite make the build 42 stable cutoff," the developer concludes. "This will benefit from many of our learnings from build 42 and the recent process changes the team has implemented, as well as addressing technical debt that has built up over time, and is aimed at continuing to improve our development pipeline."

Beyond that point, The Indie Stone teases that, of course, "there is plenty of work ahead on the road to our future major builds." Submit your guesses now for when the elusive number 43 eventually comes across our desk.