Project Zomboid soars to a new Steam high after 19-month wait for an update, but its dev won't rush the next one

Project Zomboid build 42, the latest massive overhaul to The Indie Stone's beloved open-world zombie game, arrived for everyone this week after 19 months in testing on its unstable branch. While technically anyone was able to jump onto that version and see how it was progressing, the assurance of the move to 'stable,' and being able to reliably stick with your save and any mods without updates breaking things, can be worth waiting for. Now, build 42 is finally finished, and it's rapidly accelerated Project Zomboid to its highest ever Steam player count - but Design Director Christian Allen says that won't spur the team to rush out its next big update.

The long wait for build 42 to go stable might have been agonizing for some players, but it's not a first for Project Zomboid. By comparison, build 41 first went into unstable testing in October 2019, but didn't launch as stable until December 2021, a full 26 months later. Prior to that, however, updates typically spent just a few weeks or months in testing. The shift came as The Indie Stone began to wrap much bigger changes into a single update (b41 brought a complete animation overhaul along with an engine upgrade, an in-game map, and many more additions).

If you have been holding off, build 42 is going to feel like a completely transformative experience ranging across the entire world of Knox Country - starting with the map itself, which has been expanded, upgraded, and reworked to feel "more lived-in, more natural, and more believable as places that existed long before everything went wrong." There are also three new towns to look out for, along with a wide sprinkling of additional smaller hotspots, and a large span of randomized wilderness at the edges of the map.

It's not just wider - it's also taller, with the introduction of much bigger buildings, and basements as well. Then there are new features such as animal tracking, hunting, and farming, seasonal crops, and more interactive fishing. Crafting and building has been expanded with additional skills, a workstation system, and rebalanced occupations and traits. Precise aiming lets you target specific parts of the pursuing zeds, while the redesigned lighting system makes the game both prettier and more terrifying, depending on where you are.

I could go on and on, although The Indie Stone has a more comprehensive rundown if you want to check out on everything that's new. The big news, however, is just how quickly build 42's stable release has accelerated the game's active player count. The previous all-time peak was shortly after build 41 went stable, when it climbed to a high of 65,505.

Since then, the game has pretty consistently hovered between 30,000 and 50,000 active players. There was actually a notable dip downwards shortly after the arrival of the unstable build 42, although this mostly recovered in December 2024 when The Indie Stone reintroduced multiplayer functionality to the test version. With build 42's full launch, however, it absolutely soared, reaching six figures for the first time ever at a peak of 105,786.

With that in mind, will The Indie Stone make an attempt to bring build 43 through the testing phase a little more rapidly? Allen says no; responding on X to someone telling him this was "a sign to finish b43 quickly," the Project Zomboid Design Director simply responds, "it's a sign to finish b43 right."

Zomboid is a deep, complex game after all. With plans to introduce non-player survivors in the next overhaul, the studio will be wanting to ensure everything is running as smoothly and reliably as possible before it rolls build 43 out to all. If you really can't wait until it's done and dusted, you'll always have the unstable branch.