Incredibly well reviewed with a 93% Steam rating and yet still somehow overlooked, Paradise Killer is one of the coolest and most interesting detective games on Steam. Following its impressive debut, developer Kaizen Game Works gives us a deep-dive look at its new game, where an exiled member of the yakuza runs a mascot agency as he investigates the mystery that led to his downfall. This is Promise Mascot Agency, and you need to see it for yourself.

Promise Mascot Agency is the second game from the team at Kaizen Game Works, and while the studio will have a tough job topping its rather special first game, they’re certainly going all out, strapping us in for a journey through a twisted take on the Japanese underworld. The result is a bizarre open-world management game that feels a bit Like a Dragon, a bit Deadly Premonition, and packs in a whole lot of disconcerting charm.

You are feared yakuza lieutenant and enforcer Michizane Sugawara – or rather, you were. Ambushed by a rival syndicate and forced to protect his sworn brother to the cost of 12 billion Yen, your only hope at redemption is to take charge of the family’s last remaining business. Unfortunately, it’s a down-on-its-luck mascot agency in a backwater town notorious for a curse that is rumored to have led to the slow-painful deaths of several other notable yakuza.

Never fear, however, as you’ll have the delightful (actually, make that terrifying) mascot Pinky by your side. Mascots in the world of Promise Mascot Agency aren’t simply people in suits, you see; they’re living creatures “born from the earth at the dawn of time,” some of them bearing special abilities. Unfortunately, as you might expect, most of the more proficient mascots are already in gainful employment, leaving you with the few who have yet to find a job.

Upon hiring mascots, you’ll have to determine the likes of their benefits and holiday pay, while also helping them to secure work. As the money starts to roll in, you’ll be able to earn support cards and hire more employees. You’ll also be able to zoom around town with Pinky in your pickup truck, smash up the environments, and ultimately “uncover a conspiracy that could destroy the underworld of Japan.”

“We’re so happy with the response to our announcement and we’ve been itching to show you more,” game director Oli Clarke Smith says. “Promise Mascot Agency is a unique game and there is so much to see and do. This video shows you just the tip of the iceberg. There are many more mascots to meet, people to help and forbidden mysteries to uncover. This game rocks ass.”

Promise Mascot Agency is set to launch in 2025. You can wishlist it now on Steam. Alternatively, if you’ve yet to play Kaizen’s fantastic first game, you’re in luck. Paradise Killer is 70% off on Steam through Thursday August 8, meaning you’ll pay just $5.99 / £5.02 for your copy.

