Psycho Dead is like Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space with psychic powers

Psycho Dead is an upcoming sci-fi survival horror that adds psychic powers to an action formula inspired by Resident Evil 4 and Dead Space.

Psycho Dead 

Sometimes, a game’s title does most of the work toward grabbing an audience’s attention. Yesterday, the launch of Kill Knight served as one example, while the past has given us striking one word titles like Doom, Ultrakill, and Bloodborne. The announcement of a new game called Psycho Dead, which, like Doom, really feels like it ought to be written out entirely in capital letters, is another entry to this pantheon of eye-catching names. Fortunately, its mix of Resident Evil 4, Dead Space, and Control’s survival horror and telekinetic powers looks to provide gruesome action on a level to fit its title.

Psycho Dead is a sci-fi horror game about a psychic girl named Elixia who’s been imprisoned in a strange research laboratory. It follows her escape from this confinement, Elixia attempting to find her way through the lab while sneaking past or fighting off human guards and monsters borne of bizarre experiments.

From a third-person perspective, Psycho Dead sees Elexia solve puzzles and combat her enemies using psychic powers. Per the game’s Steam page, she can “unleash a forceful blast with the power of a bullet, use telekinesis to manipulate and hurl objects at high speed, and create barriers to block and counter attacks.”  These features, combined with a dependable horror premise explored in everything from Carrie and Elfen Lied to Stranger Things, Second Sight, and Galerians, make the game look pretty compelling.

Psycho Dead’s launch date is still unknown. It does have a Steam page, though. Find more details or wishlist the game right here.

