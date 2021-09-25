Psychonauts 2 prequel shows what happened to Ford after the first game

Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2 is one of the best games of the year, but there’s still a lot more story and lore to uncover if the studio ever decided to make a sequel. However, another piece has been revealed in the form of a Psychonauts 2 prequel movie – that shows what happened to Ford Cruller immediately following the events of Psychonauts 1.

Spoilers for the end of the first Psychonauts – after saving the day and meeting with his father, Raz along with Lili and the teachers/agents fly off in a Psychonauts jet towards their eventual adventures in VR game Psychonauts and the Rhombus of Ruin, which then leads directly into the events of Psychonauts 2.

The new video – which was released to Psychonauts 2 Fig backers alongside the game’s release in August but has now also been posted on Double Fine’s website – follows what happened to Raz’s mentor and ex-Psychonauts head Ford Cruller immediately following the first game’s climax, as he explores a familiar location to players of both games.

We won’t spoil either the video or any of the events of Psychonauts 2, but it acts as a good teaser for the events of the sequel – and a good illustration of just how fragmented Ford’s mind really is. Sadly, Ford’s the only returning character here, so fans will still have to wait to find out what the likes of Dogen Boole, Bobby Zilch, and Linda the Lungfish were doing during the events of Psychonauts 2.

Psychonauts 2 is out now and it received excellent reviews across the board, so it’s definitely worth giving a go – especially as it’s on Xbox Game Pass. Jack Black’s got a song in it, incidentally.