New PUBG game, inspired by Escape from Tarkov, gets free playtest

It's no secret that extraction shooters are the hot new thing in gaming. Arc Raiders was an out-of-nowhere smash hit, and Escape From Tarkov continues to put up decent numbers on Steam, despite the majority of its playerbase being on the standalone client. Everyone wants to put their possessions in jeopardy while dodging gunfire; even Krafton, the makers of PUBG are getting in on the act.

Black Budget is an extraction shooter in the vein of Tarkov, although decidedly more supernatural and less gritty warzone. That isn't to say Black Budget skimps on the realism - it is a PUBG game after all, and with players clamouring for PUBG 2, this could be the next best thing.

The general idea behind Black Budget is similar to other multiplayer games of this ilk: we have to get into a dangerous place, find any valuables we can, and get out before other players and AI enemies tear us to shreds. Anything lost on a run is lost forever, so it's generally a good idea to keep your head down.

The setting is a beautiful, tropical island, one that was home to a very secretive research base. Something went awry with the experiments, and now horrors roam the empty corridors, attacking anything that crosses their path. It's a huge endeavour, getting into these compounds, and with a 30-minute time limit on each match, a lot of ground to cover in not a lot of time.

During a match, the playable area will shrink, much like in PUBG, forcing players to choose between getting out alive and forging ahead, with the threat of more enemies increasing as the island effectively gets smaller.

If any of this sounds good (it does, doesn't it), then you can sign up for the next Black Budget playtest today. The schedule hasn't been released yet, but get in early and request access through the game's Steam page. The first Alpha ran over two weekends, and I'm expecting things to follow a similar pattern this time around.

During the initial playtest, Steam numbers peaked at just under 10,000 players, so if you want to join them this time around, make sure that request is put in as soon as possible. I've been searching for a game that will be my PUBG 2 for years now, and I think Black Budget might just have what it takes.