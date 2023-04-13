Punch Wall codes April 2023

Want all the new Punch Wall codes? The hit Roblox game tasks you with destroying a series of walls in order to reach a trophy, with the catch being that each additional wall in your path has increased health, making it that much tougher to take down. Training is key here, as spending time in your base and wailing on the punch bags will increase the damage you inflict with each strike.

The free PC game has a gacha-style pet system, and you can trade all of your ‘win’ trophies for a chance at some interesting companions. Friendship isn’t the only thing gained by risking your trophies; each pet offers you an increase in your training, so if you manage to pull a rare beast in the Roblox game, you’ll be blasting those walls in no time. Luckily for you, there are several Punch Wall Simulator codes you can enter to bag yourself some free gifts – including pets. Here are all the currently active Punch Wall Simulator codes.

New Punch Wall codes

Try using these Punch Wall Simulator codes in the list below:

Snow – Artic Fox pet

– Artic Fox pet Secret – 3x golden potion

– 3x golden potion Roblox – Guest pet

– Guest pet Noob – Noob pet

– Noob pet Axel – 15% damage boost

– 15% damage boost Eastercode – 1x double damage potion

How do I redeem Punch Wall codes?

Redeeming Punch Wall Simulator codes is a simple process, just follow these step-by-step instructions and you’ll be enjoying your gifts in no time.

Launch Punch Wall Simulator from its official Roblox page

Click on the ‘Codes’ button

Type out or copy and paste your Punch Wall Simulator code into the redemption box

Your gifts will arrive instantly!

How do I get more Punch Wall codes?

If you’ve exhausted the codes we have here and are hoping for more so you can break down barriers with even more efficiency, it’s always worth keeping an eye on the Punch Wall Simulator Discord, where new codes are posted first.

