PureVPN – everything you need to know

If you’re looking for a virtual private network (VPN), then you can’t do much better than PureVPN. If you’re curious about this VPN provider, and would like to learn more, then you’ve come to the right place. In this overview, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about this popular VPN.

Using the magic of the internet, we’ve found ten of the most commonly asked questions about PureVPN, and we’ve got answers for all of them. We hope that any questions you may have are among them, and that you will find the information you need within this article.

On a general note, PureVPN is one of the best VPN services, and one of the most secure VPN services. It was founded in 2007 and since then it’s gone on to become one of the biggest fish in the VPN pond. It builds on top of a solid infrastructure and years’ worth of experience in order to provide service that stands out alongside countless other VPNs.

Anyway, here’s everything you need to know about PureVPN.



Is PureVPN a good VPN?

We certainly think so. It has a selection of over 6,500 servers in 78+ countries, which isn’t the absolute biggest server range you’ll find in the VPN world, but it’s definitely in the top tier. Additionally, it allows subscribers to protect up to ten devices at the same time, and while there are a few providers who will allow you to use an unlimited number of devices, allowing ten simultaneous connections sets it above a lot of the competition.

One of the biggest unique selling points of PureVPN is that it submits itself to regularly no-log audits in order to be as transparent as possible and to ensure that customers understand that their data is genuinely private when they use this service. For more information on what PureVPN offers, take a look at the table below.

PureVPN features Locations 6,500+ servers in 78+ countries Services accessed Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney+, Hulu, YouTube Free trial length 7 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes, but only under PPTP and OpenVPN

Is PureVPN expensive?

PureVPN offers three payment plans, these are as follows:

1 month for $10.95 (pay monthly)

1 year for $38.95 ($3.24 per month), then $53.95 for each year afterward ($4.50 per month)

2 year + 3 free months for $53.95 ($1.99 per month), then $53.95 per year ($4.50) afterwards

The monthly plan, like most monthly VPN plans, is certainly quite expensive. The annual plan is somewhat middle of the road, but erring on the side of being expensive. However, the final plan is an appealing bargain, with the monthly cost being lower than most (though not all) other major VPN services.

Is NordVPN better than PureVPN?

The answer to this question is probably going to vary depending on who you ask, but we’d say that it was. Here are a few key points to consider:

PureVPN has more servers than NordVPN (6,500 in 78+ countries vs. 5,308 in 60 countries)

NordVPN has a faster average download speed for its servers than

PureVPN does (65.79Mbit/s vs. 65.32Mbit/s)

PureVPN allows more simultaneous connections than NordVPN (10 vs. 6)

PureVPN provides a 7-day VPN free trial, while NordVPN does not

For more information, you can read our guide on NordVPN where we go over the services in the same way we are going over PureVPN here.

Is PureVPN a Chinese company?

No. PureVPN’s official headquarters is based in the British Virgin Isles.

How many servers does PureVPN have?

PureVPN has more than 6,500+ servers, in 96+ locations, across 78+ countries.

Does PureVPN have a kill switch?

Yes, it does. This will mean that if the VPN goes down, even for just a split-second, your connection will be cut to avoid your private data falling into the gaping maw of your internet service provider, and any other huge corporations that might be looming over your shoulder.

Does PureVPN have a no-logs policy?

Yes, it does. In fact, it takes things a step further than many other VPN providers, because it undergoes regular third-party audits in order to conclusively confirm that it is not actually keeping logs on anybody’s behaviour. With many other providers, all you have is their own word.

Is PureVPN free?

No, it’s not. However, it has a VPN free trial which you can use for seven days, to get a feel for it. Additionally, it has a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing you to essentially use it for free for up to 37 days. Although you will have to pay initially, if you decide you don’t want it anymore within that 30 day window, you can get a full refund.

Does PureVPN have a Chrome extension?

Yes, it does. Indeed, we even mentioned it specifically in our guide on the best Chrome VPN.

How many devices can you use through PureVPN?

PureVPN allows you to use up to ten simultaneous connections. This should be enough to cover the majority of households who are seeking to minimise their digital footprint.

We hope that this has been a helpful point of reference for anybody wanting to learn more about PureVPN.