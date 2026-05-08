Sinister war sim PVKK is delayed to 2027, because its dev has too many ideas to make it better

PVKK, or Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant, if you're nasty, has been delayed to 2027. It's the planetary defense game with the super clicky buttons and mysterious subplot, and now it's going to be at least the best part of a year before I get to do my part for whatever autocratic leader happens to be in charge when I sit at my post.

If you haven't heard of PVKK, it's one for the tactile sickos, and it's been extremely strong on my radar since I first laid eyes on it. You're in charge of a giant planetary defense cannon and are tasked with protecting said planet against invaders. The operation of the cannon has a retro-futurist twist, with many knobs and levers and the like. You're stuck in a bunker while your superiors pass down orders through a shoddy-looking CRT monitor, and maybe everything isn't as it seems.

While I'm sad that PVKK won't see the light of day for a few more months, it means that the team has more time to work on the multitude of ideas they had during the problem-solving stage of development, and also, this way, it gets to dodge that other planet-killer - GTA 6. I wouldn't usually be concerned about audience overlap for a niche game like this and something like Grand Theft Auto, but that is one open-world behemoth that every other game would do well to avoid.

I quite like that one of the main reasons for the delay was an abundance of ideas; it makes a change from something terrible happening. The message from developer bippinbits states, "For every problem we've encountered (and there have been many!), we've had 10 new ideas for ways to improve things … and are working hard to bring everything to life."

Delay or no, my passion for Planetenverteidigungskanonenkommandant has not dampened. I will do my duty, I will protect the planet, and I'll carry on drinking that strange tea they keep sending to the bunker. I'm sure it's fine.