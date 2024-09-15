On the surface, the new roguelike strategy game Pyrene draws obvious inspiration in both style and gameplay from the likes of Slay the Spire and Balatro. Upon further inspection, though, we’re looking at a game that demands a deep understanding of its tactics and unique set-up. With Pyrene finally dropping on Steam at a discounted price, now is the perfect time to dive back into the deckbuilding genre, or even try it for the first time.

I’ll be the first to admit that Pyrene visually resembles many other roguelike games in the genre. Despite that, what lies beneath the surface is more adjacent to a traditional strategy outing. You’re controlling one character unit and tactically setting its path throughout its various enemy encounters on a grid of cards. Blocks on this grid can contain anything from valuable items to opponents or resources. It’s a simple setup that’s incredibly easy to understand, but contains a lot of depth.

You can choose between seven hero characters, and each of these villagers is ready to fight off the demon hordes with unique abilities that alter Pyrene’s combat. This certainly adds to the title’s replayability, as each character has unique abilities like dealing frost or poison damage. So it’s all about discovering what works for you.

In the launch trailer below, developer Two Tiny Dice shows off how Pyrene incorporates the roguelike staples we know and love. There are multiple paths, randomly generated scenarios, new cards to collect, and ways to acquire new gear and upgrades. There’s a catch during play though, you can’t move backwards through empty spaces. So you need to carefully consider where you go and when, as the game tells you exactly what that next card space does.

If the trailer has piqued your deckbuilding interest, a free demo is available on Steam to try out Pyrene before you fully take the plunge and buy the game.

However, if you are ready to buy, Pyrene has launched on Steam with a 15% discount for $12.74/£9.71, with the sale available until Friday September 20. You can find the game right here.

